CHARLES FRANKLIN “CHUCK” PARDUE, 65, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, September 1, 2021. He was born July 27, 1956, to Betty J. Reed Pardue and the late Richard L. Pardue Sr. Chuck was retired from the Hershel “Woody” Williams VA Medical Center. He was a proud member of the United States Air Force, the United States Navy and also the Last Rebels Motorcycle Club of Huntington. Funeral services will be conducted 10 a.m. Tuesday, September 7, 2021, at Chapman’s Mortuary. Burial will follow in White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Barboursville. Survivors in addition to his mother, Betty, are his brother, Richard L. “Dickie” Pardue Jr. (Patricia); the mother of his children, Maria D. Vargas; children, Richard G. Pardue (Erica), Holli J. Johnson (Scott), Virginia D. Vargas (Justin), Danna L. Price (Will), David I. Vargas (Vickie) and Duane T. Vargas (Melody); 12 grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; three aunts, Lois Barr, Linda Bowen and Carolyn; and his longtime friend, Ray Bartram. Chuck was loved by so many and will be greatly missed by us all. He was a caring son, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and friend. He enjoyed riding his Harley-Davidson motorcycle alongside his sons and friends, and an ice-cold beer. Visitation will be Monday, September 6, 2021, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the funeral home. The family wishes to thank Hospice of Huntington for their care during this difficult time. Online condolences may be sent to www.chapmans-mortuary.com.

