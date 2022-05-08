CHARLES FRANKLIN JOHNSON, 79, of Huntington, W.Va., went to spend eternity in Heaven on Wednesday, May 4, 2022. Charles was born April 12, 1943, in Bartley, W.Va., a son of the late Howard and Katie Damron Johnson. He was a US Air Force veteran and retired from Johnson Photo Plus, where he was best known for photographing students in Cabell and Wayne counties. He was also known for his crazy water-skiing stunts and adventurous trips on his Harley. He was a former member of Highlawn Baptist Church. Survivors include his wife, Patsy Jones Johnson, two sons, Irv (Linda) Johnson of Huntington and Steve (Dana) Johnson of Culloden; one sister, Ruth Ann Johnson of Huntington; two brothers, Jim “JD” (Charlotte) Johnson of Florida and Howard (Tawna) Johnson of Huntington; four grandchildren, Ashley (Andrew) Steele, Nicholas Johnson, Sophie Johnson and Saylie Johnson, and a newly born great-grandson who shares his middle name, Samuel Franklin Steele; and special nephews, Scott (Holli) Johnson and Chris (Selina) Johnson. Funeral services will be conducted on Monday, May 9, 2022, at Chapman’s Mortuary in Huntington, W.Va., with family friend David Childers officiating. Visitation will be 11 a.m. to 12:45 p.m., with service starting at 1 p.m. Burial will be in Woodmere Memorial Park. Pallbearers will include family and lifelong friends Joe Collins and Steve Martin. Online condolences may be sent to www.chapmans-mortuary.com.

