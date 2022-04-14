CHARLES JAN CLAUSEN, 80, of Huntington, W.Va., passed away Tuesday, November 23, 2021, in St. Mary’s Medical Center. Jan was born April 25, 1941, in Huntington, a son of the late Charles and Maxine Kent Clausen. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Charlotte Clausen. He was a retired Certified Nurse Anesthetist and was last employed at Cabell Huntington Hospital. He was a member of Crossroads United Methodist Church. Survivors include a sister, Vicki Saccamano of Boardman, Ohio; a daughter, Laura Lynn (Burke) Beaumont of Tucson, Ariz.; a son, Eric Jan Clausen of Knoxville, Tenn.; and four grandchildren, Ethan, Andrew, Samuel and Charlotte Clausen. A celebration of his life will be held 1 p.m. Friday, April 15, 2022, at Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington, with his son-in-law Burke Beaumont officiating. Visitation will be from noon until 1 p.m. at the funeral home. If attending, please wear facial covering and honor social distancing. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.chapmans-mortuary.com.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you