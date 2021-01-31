CHARLES KEVIN THOMPSON, 67, of Huntington, passed away Tuesday, January 26, 2021, in St. Mary’s Medical Center. He was born October 31, 1953, in Huntington, a son of the late Oscar Bernard and Blanche Eileen Cripple Thompson. He was also preceded in death by his father-in-law and mother-in-law, Harley and Reva Kuhl. He was a salesman at Advantage Toyota and was a member of Highlawn Presbyterian Church. He was a longtime member of the Huntington Outdoor Theatre, where he participated in many plays throughout the years. Survivors include his wife, Lynn Thompson; his three children and their spouses, Kevin (Shanna) Thompson of Huntington, Matthew (Thea) Thompson of Kenova and Lexie Thompson (Mick) Farley of Huntington; nine grandchildren, Kasey, Hunter, Camryn, Tess, Dominic, Layton, Liam, Lawson and Landry Thompson; a sister, Karen Albers of Huntington; two brothers, Dean (Rebecca) Thompson of California and Denny Thompson of Huntington; and several nieces and nephews. Private services will be held for the family. A Celebration of Life will be at a later date in the spring. Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington, is assisting the family. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.chapmans-mortuary.com.

