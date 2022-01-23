CHARLES RAY POOLE, 71, of Huntington, died Friday, January 21, 2022, in Cabell Huntington Hospital, as a result of Agent Orange. Funeral service will be conducted 2 p.m. Monday, January 24, 2022, at Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington, with Pastor Phillip Stapleton officiating. Burial will be in White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Barboursville. Charles was born March 28, 1950, in Huntington, a son of the late Herman C. and Reba Reynolds Poole. He was a U.S. Army Veteran, serving in Vietnam, and a roofer by trade. He was a member of the VFW Post 1064. He was also preceded in death by a son, Scott C. Poole, and a brother, Eddie E. Poole. Survivors include his twin sister, Sandra P. Maxey of Huntington; three daughters, Christina Kingery of Ona, twin daughters, Tara Love and Tiffani Bogar, both of Huntington; eight grandchildren; and nephews, Mark Poole of Chesapeake, Ohio, and Kelly Jordon of Columbus, Ohio. Visitation will be one hour before the service Monday at the funeral home. Online condolences may be sent to www.chapmans-mortuary.com.

