CHARLOTTE MAY SYMONDS, 75, of Barboursville, formerly of Huntington, passed away Saturday, February 5, 2022. She was born April 5, 1946, in Norwich, N.Y., a daughter of the late Robert and Pearl Blair Potter. She was also preceded in death by her brothers, Robert, Edward and Paul Potter; a sister, Pearl Currie; a son-in-law, James “Trigger” Bates; and her friend of fifty years, Conway “Joe” Hicks Sr. Charlotte attended Norwich, N.Y., Schools; after, she enjoyed working at various fruit stands. Charlotte worked for Ready Pac Foods in New York. She then became a stay-at-home mom. Charlotte dedicated her life to being a wife, mother, grandmother, aunt and friend. She enjoyed camping and sitting around the campfire. Charlotte was an avid seamstress, cook and baker. Becoming a grandmother (Nana) was a huge joy to her, and even more a great-grandmother. Charlotte’s family and friends were her legacy and will remain in our hearts and souls forever. Surviving is her husband of 49 years, Dennis Symonds; three daughters and two sons, Cindy Young and Denise Mayne, Paul and Tom Young, all of Huntington, and Pauline (Ben) Combes of Oneonta, N.Y.; grandchildren, Patrick Cummings (fiancée, Chloe Willis) and James Cummings, Katelynn Hudson (fiancé, James Davis), Douglas Mayne Jr. of Huntington, James Bates II of Hyattsville, Md., Daryn Vandee (fiancée, Kayla Vanweort) of Plattsburg, N.Y., Ashley Hudson (husband, Larry Pennington) of South Point, Ohio; great-grandchildren, Jax and Maddox Hughes, Makenzie, Haleigh, Bryce and Ronnie Davis of Huntington, Matthew and Jessica Pennington of South Point, Ohio, Madison Mayne of Fairlawn, Va., Bradley Adkins of St. Albans, Octavia Vandee and Hunter Vanweort of Plattsburg, N.Y.; sister, Lita Reel of Lebanon, N.Y.; a good family friend, Dennis (Elaine) Brown of Huntington; and several special nieces, nephews, in-laws and great friends. Funeral services will be conducted 2 p.m. Wednesday, February 9, 2022, at Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington, with Pastor Terry Wagner officiating. Visitation will be from 1 to 2 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.
