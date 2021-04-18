CHLORA MAE EVANS, 99, of Barboursville, widow of Clyde Evans, died Monday, April 12, 2021, in Paramount Senior Living, Ona. She was born August 24, 1921, in Jean, Ky., a daughter of the late Sam and Madge Kitchen Stewart. She was a homemaker, providing for her husband and children. Survivors include her daughter, Linda Evans of Barboursville; a son and daughter-in-law, Bill and Sandy Evans of Greensboro, Ga.; a brother, Don Stewart of Ashland, Ky.; five grandchildren and spouses, Deborah and Dan Blake of Corpus Christi, Texas, Pam and Mark Hanna of Ona, W.Va., Sarah and J.P. Montgomery of Lexington, Ky., Christopher and April Evans of Dawsonville, Ga., and Kelly Evans of Asheville, N.C.; and eight great-grandchildren, Megan Blake, Jessie Blake, Aidan Hanna, Jonas Hanna, P.J. Montgomery, Ella Montgomery, Betty Evans and Lucas Evans. Funeral services will be conducted 1 p.m. Monday, April 19, 2021, at Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington, with Pastor Tracy Call officiating. Burial will be in White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Barboursville. Friends may visit with family one hour prior to the funeral Monday at Chapman’s Mortuary, and condolences may be sent to www.chapmans-mortuary.com.

