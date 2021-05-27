With broken hearts and devastating news, the family has announced the death of their most beloved Christian. CHRISTIAN TYLER MARK KAZEE gave us 4 years and 3 months of nothing but laughter, joy and love beyond measure. Christian received his heavenly wings on May 18, 2021. Left to mourn his absence are his mother, Skylar Roy (Adam Neer), his father, Seth (Bethany), and sister, Elaina Kazee; his most treasured “Mimi” Christa Effingham, his grandfather, Kenneth (Sherri) Fairchild, grandmother, Diane Kazee (David) Ross, and his great-grandmother, Judy Roy; on top of so many aunts, uncles, cousins, teachers and friends. Preceding him in death are his grandfather, Tim Roy, uncle, Joshua Roy, great-grandfather, Danny Roy, Great-“Mimi” Barbara Effingham, and great-grandmother, Evelyn Kazee. Christian blessed the lives of all who knew him. His warm and vibrant personality will be missed by an entire community. The family has requested a private service. Flowers may be sent to Chapman’s Mortuary in Huntington, W.Va. Online condolences may be sent to www.chapmans-mortuary.com.

