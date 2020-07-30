Essential reporting in volatile times.

CHRISTIE D. SIMPKINS, 66, of Kenova, passed away Saturday, July 25, 2020, at her residence. She was born December 12, 1953, in Cabell County, a daughter of the late Marvin Eugene and Strelsa Ruth Moreland Simpkins. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by an infant son, Brandon Lee Simpkins; one brother, Frosty Simpkins; and an infant great-nephew, Gavin Simpkins. She retired from David Snack Shop and Green Acres/Res Care. Survivors include one brother, Marvin L. Simpkins, whom she dearly loved; five nieces, Amy McCoy (Pat), Sarah Simpkins (Jimmy), Cindy Simpkins, Missy Nicely (Jimbo) and Beth Simpkins (Greg); two nephews, Marvin E. Simpkins, Frosty E. Simpkins (Angie); five great-nieces, Shelby Lafon, Layla Hager, Maddie Simpkins, Darian Browning (Jake) and Autumn Simpkins; eight great-nephews, Brandon McCoy, Alex Simpkins, Cole Lafon, Ryan Hager, Kyle Hager, JR Nicely (Ashley), Mason Simpkins and T.J. Hall; a very special friend, Donna Collier; and a host of cousins, friends and other family that she loved. At her request, there will be no services. Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington, is assisting the family. Online condolences may be sent to www.chapmans-mortuary.com.

