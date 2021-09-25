CHRISTINE DUNFEE, 90, died peacefully on Sunday, September 19, 2021, at Madison Park Healthcare in Huntington, W.Va. Christine was a strong, independent woman with a generous heart and a unique perspective on life. She was born on January 7, 1931, in Pike County, Kentucky, to Frank and Ida Ferrell. She was a graduate of Phelps High School and worked for many years at the Huntington Manufacturing Company. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by four brothers, Frank Ferrell Jr. (Cora), Eugene Ferrell (Opal), Carl Ferrell (Bobbie) and Alfred Ferrell (Judy); one sister, Josephine Ferrell; and a very special nephew, Eddie Dean Ferrell (Beverly). She is survived by one sister, Fern (Ogra); a daughter, Ronda Leonard (Mark); a son, Lee Dunfee (Carey); four grandchildren, Rachel Galloway (John), Christina Sargent, Emilee Dunfee (fiancé Ben) and Carson Dunfee; two great-granddaughters, Graylin and Laina Galloway; and a host of nieces and nephews, all whom she loved dearly. The family would like to thank the 2nd floor staff of Madison Park Healthcare for the loving care she received there. At Christine’s request, there will be no service. Her ashes will be interred at the Ferrell family cemetery in Stopover, Kentucky, with a reception to follow. Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington, is assisting the family. Online condolences may be sent to www.chapmans-mortuary.com.

