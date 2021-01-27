CHRISTINE LOUISE TRACY FOUCH, 88, of Huntington, W.Va., died Saturday, January 23, 2021, in St. Mary’s Medical Center. Funeral service will be conducted 2 p.m. Thursday, January 28, 2021, at Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington, with the Rev. Monsignor Dean Borgmeyer, V.F., officiating. Burial will be in Crook Cemetery. Christine was born December 3, 1932, in Enfield, Maine, a daughter of the late Leroy James and Cathryn Ireland Tracy. She was a retired Registered Nurse and a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Teddie Robert Fouch, and two infant children, Teddie Robert Jr. and Mary Beth Fouch, one brother, James Tracy, and a daughter, Carolyn Gwyn Hardin. Survivors include her twin daughters, Deanna Fouch (Kenny) of Huntington and Dianna Reynolds and special friend Richard of Flatwoods, Ky.; three sisters, Lillian Fetta of Fairfax, Va., Madelyn Fogg of Lincoln, Maine, Cathryn Lyle of Old Orchard, Maine; two brothers, William Tracy of Lincoln, Maine, and Spencer Tracy of Bangor, Maine; six grandchildren, Nick Hazelett and special friend Casey of Huntington, Kristyn Hazelett of Beckley, W.Va., Alicia Adkins and Nathan Reynolds (Kayla), all of Huntington, Candace Fugitt (Richard) and Shawn Reynolds, all of Flatwoods, Ky.; nine great-grandchildren, Brian and Matthew Hazelett, Haylie and Braydon Akers, Mya Reynolds, Logan, Noah and Aubrey Fugitt and Katie Reynolds; and a special friend and classmate, Bobby Meadows. If attending, please wear facial coverings and honor social distancing. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, January 27, 2021, at Chapman’s Mortuary. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the American Heart Association. Funeral service will be livestreamed on www.facebook.com/chapmansmortuaryandcrematory. Online condolences may be sent to www.chapmans-mortuary.com.

