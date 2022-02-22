CHRISTOPHER CHADD “BUTTERBALL” ROY, born December 13, 1977, of Barboursville, W.Va., passed away February 13, 2022, at the age of 44 years 2 months. He was preceded in death by his mother, Jane Saul Roy of Barboursville, W.Va.; brother, Thomas “Tom” Roy III of Atomic, Idaho; grandparents, Jess and Ella Mae Saul of Hamlin, W.Va., and Thomas and Lucille Roy of West Hamlin, W.Va. He is survived by his father, Thomas “Tommy” Roy II; and brother, Aaron Roy, both of Barboursville, W.Va.; niece, Jessica Roy Salcido (Luis) of The Colony, Texas; aunt, Dee-Dee Triplett (Ralph) of Branchland, W.Va.; as well as many cousins and friends. Chadd was always a fun-loving person to be around and enjoyed hunting, fishing, football and NASCAR. He was previously employed by Tobacco Barn of West Hamlin, W.Va.   

