CHRISTOPHER GERALD JONES, 52, of Huntington, died Sunday, February 13, 2022, after a long illness. He is survived by his wife, Stacy McMillian (Latham) and her daughter Tiffany McMillian of South Point, Ohio, and his children, Laura Jones, Christopher Lyons-Jones and Kayleigh Lyons-Jones. Chris is the son of Patricia L. Hensley of Proctorville, Ohio, and was preceded in death by his father, Gerald L. Jones, and a brother, Jason Jones. He attended Huntington East High School and was employed by Calamity J’s until his illness. Chris leaves behind his brother, Robert Hensley, a sister, Lisa Hensley Cremeans, and a host of other family and friends. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Chapman’s Mortuary is assisting the family. Online condolences may be sent to www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
