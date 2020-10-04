CHRISTOPHER KENT WALLACE, 62, of Huntington, W.Va., died Thursday, October 1, 2020, in St. Mary’s Medical Center. Chris was born April 15, 1958, in Huntington, W.Va., a son of the late Robert and Rose Nancy Marvin Wallace. There will be no services per Chris’ request. He was president of the former Rich Toyota for 28 years, an avid fan of the Cleveland Browns, Marshall University, Pittsburgh Penguins, the L.A. Lakers, NASCAR and loved the rock bands KISS, Black Sabbath and Judas Priest. Survivors include his wife of 35 years, Kimberly Wood Wallace, one son, Zachary Christopher Kent Wallace, and one daughter, Brealin Kimberly Brooke Wallace, all of Huntington; two sisters, Claudia (Mike) Brown and Beth Neumann, both of Richmond Hill, Ga.; two brothers, Robb (Cindy) Wallace of Bolivia, N.C., and Brett (Darlene) Wallace of Amelia Island, Fla.; sisters-in-law, Karen Wood (Alan) Jones of Huntington and Kristin Wood (John) Woody of Cross Lanes, W.Va.; niece, Courtney (David) Adkins, and nephew, Derek Jones, both of Huntington; great-nephews, Garrett and Connor Adkins, and a nephew that was like a grandson, Braeden Sumpter; family friends, Rev. Bill and Mary DeMoss; Toyota friends, T.R. and Sallie Hathaway; lifelong friends, Tim Urian, Steve “Taz” Minor, Scott Thomas, Bob Ferguson and the late Mark Wilks. Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington, is assisting the family. Online condolences may be sent to www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
