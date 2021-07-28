CHRISTOPHER STEPHEN DROWN, 54, of Huntington, W.Va., died Thursday, July 22, 2021, in Cabell Huntington Hospital. Funeral service will be conducted 2 p.m. Thursday, July 29, 2021, at Ridgelawn Memorial Park’s Abbey of Devotion with his son Christopher conducting the eulogy. Christopher was born February 10, 1967, in Huntington, W.Va., a son of Charles and Anna Watts Drown of Huntington. He was an LPN, a member of the BPOE Lodge No. 313 and attended New Life Church. He was preceded in death by his uncle, Ted Dawson. Additional survivors include one daughter, Alysha (Brandon) Smith, and one son, Christopher S. Drown II, all of Huntington; one sister, Cindy (Nicholas) Mooney of Milton; his aunt, Susan Dawson of Huntington; two uncles, Sonny Watts of Gulf Breeze, Fla., and Richard Drown of Huntington; many cousins and friends; and the mother of his children, Heather Paden of Huntington. Visitation will be after 1:30 p.m. at the cemetery on Thursday. Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington, is assisting the family. Online condolences may be sent to www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
