CLAUDE RICHARD “RICK” KNIGHT, 67, passed away Thursday, September 17, 2020, in Cabell Huntington Hospital. He was born on May 15, 1953, to the late Claude Edwin Knight and Betty Erelene Thompson Knight. He is survived by his life companion and partner, David Chenoweth, and their precious rescue pup, Lady Wilda Bette. Rick, or “Ricky” as he was known to many family and friends, is also survived by his beloved sister, Claudia Knight Stevens of Huntington, W.Va. Nephews Brad Stevens (Sarah) of Huntington and Brandon Stevens (Megan) of Mount Pleasant, S.C., who lovingly called him “Uncle,” are left to treasure his memory. Great-nieces Kayley and Taylor Stevens and Ella Rowe of Huntington, and Hollyn Stevens as well as great-nephew River Stevens of Mount Pleasant, also survive. His aunt, Margie Thompson of Cincinnati, Ohio, and special friend, Pat Jones of Huntington, also remain to grieve his passing. Extended family members who loved Rick like a brother are Helen and JR Chapman of Chattanooga, Tenn., Middy and John Aluise of Huntington, Roberta Ferguson, Bob and Becky Chenoweth of Barboursville, W.Va., and their families. Several cousins, as well as many special friends, will forever cherish his love and kind spirit. Along with his family, Rick was a member of Huntington Evangelical Center. Rick attended Emmons Elementary, Enslow Junior High and Huntington East High School. He was a proud Highlander of the Class of 1971, where he was involved in numerous activities and especially enjoyed being a member of A Cappella Choir and the “Lads and Lassies” under the direction of Janice Chandler Gold. Rick graduated from Marshall University with a Bachelor of Business Administration degree in July 1978. While at Marshall, he was very actively involved with the Lambda Chi Alpha Fraternity, with whom he made many lasting, lifelong friends. While attending college, Rick worked at Amsbary’s 321 Shop. He moved to Lexington, Ky., to accept a job with Lever Brothers, and while there he formed many special friendships, which remain to this day. When he returned to Huntington, he accepted a position with Allstate Insurance Company as a claims representative. He proudly served on the catastrophic team in south Florida following Hurricane Andrew as well as other disasters. He retired from Allstate as a Senior Claims Representative after being transferred to Roanoke, Va., for five years. Upon returning to his home in Huntington, Rick worked part time at Wright’s Clothing until the pandemic hit and the store temporarily closed. Rick obtained his sobriety on July 11, 2006 (his Mother’s birthday) and has remained strong and faithful ever since. His family and friends are very proud of him, as he served as an inspiration to many by his example and sponsorships. Rick loved to travel and always looked forward to returning to Italy and Greece someday, which he, David and his mother were fortunate to experience in 1996. He also enjoyed many visits to Key West and New York, where he attended many Broadway shows throughout the years. Ricky was known for sharing his delicious banana bread with friends and with his doctors’ offices at Christmas each year. He was a kind, generous, loving soul who will be forever loved and cherished by his many friends and family. The family would like to express our sincere appreciation to the wonderful doctors and nurses at Cabell Huntington Hospital ICU for their excellent and loving care in his final weeks, especially his nurse, Sheena, a special angel. They truly are HEROES! A Celebration of Life service will be held at Chapman’s Mortuary in Huntington at 2 p.m. on Monday, September 21, 2020, the International Day of Peace, officiated by the Rev. Dr. Dana Sutton. Flowers will be graciously accepted or donations may be made in his memory to Hope and Serenity, c/o 1323 Charleston Ave., Huntington, WV 25701, or Little Victories Animal Rescue, 3589 Wire Branch Road, Ona, WV 25545. Friends may call one hour before the service. If attending, please wear facial coverings and honor social distancing. The service will be livestreamed on Chapman’s Mortuary and Crematory Facebook page at www.facebook.com/chapmansmortuaryandcrematory. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
