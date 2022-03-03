CLEDITH “CLETE” DAMRON, 86, of Proctorville, Ohio, died Sunday, February 27, 2022, at the Hershel “Woody” Williams Medical Center. Funeral service will be conducted 11 a.m. Saturday, March 5, 2022, at Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington, with Pastor Donna Hinkle officiating. Burial will be in Spring Hill Cemetery. Clete was born May 5, 1935, in Huntington, W.Va., a son of the late Forest Damron Sr. and Bertha Terry Damron. He retired from the U.S. Air Force as a Master Sergeant, working in the areas of fuel propellants for aircraft and missiles. After retirement, he worked for Dutch Miller Chevrolet as a service adviser for over 20 years. He was an active member of the Community of Grace United Methodist Church, was a Shriner, Scottish Rite, 32° Mason, Huntington Lodge No. 53 and the American Legion. He was preceded in death by twin brothers, Arlen and Garland, and two other brothers, Arthur and James Edward Damron; three sisters, Mary Ann Damron, Margaret Katherine Damron and Ethel Thurman; and two sons, John Samuel Damron, an infant, and Mark Allen Damron, 3 years old. Survivors include his wife of 62 years, Shirley R. Foster Damron; three sons, Brad (Sharon) Damron of San Antonio, Texas, Kirk (Kathleen) Damron of Phoenix, Ariz., and Gerald (Diane) Damron of Hurricane, W.Va.; two granddaughters, Caroline and Keira Damron; three sisters, Edith (Jack) Jervis of Dickson, W.Va., Thelma (Willis) Porter of Reedsville, Ohio, and Linda Carol (Kenny) Cox of Genoa, W.Va.; one brother, Forest (Fay) Damron Jr. of Lavalette, W.Va. Visitation will be from 5 until 7 p.m. Friday, March 4, 2022, at Chapman’s Mortuary. Online condolences may be sent to www.chapmans-mortuary.com.

