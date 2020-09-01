Essential reporting in volatile times.

CLINTON D. HURLEY was born on January 8, 1953, in Iager, W.Va. His parents, George W. Hurley and Vernie C. Prater Hurley preceded him in death. He is also preceded in death by his only sibling, an older brother, Eugene Hurley. Mr. Hurley graduated from Iager High School in 1971. He attended Concord College from 1971 to 1974, graduating with a Bachelors Degree in Social Work. He attended WVU from 1978-1979 graduating with a Masters in Social Work. From 1975-1978 Mr. Hurley served in the U.S. Army as a Behavioral Science Specialist working at Womack Army Hospital in Ft. Bragg, N.C., as a counselor. Mr. Hurley had 43 years in the helping profession. He spent 25 years as a mental health counselor. He worked for 18 years with individuals with handicaps, primarily people with intellectual deficiencies. He last worked as a Clinical Supervisor at ResCare of Huntington. Mr. Hurley is divorced, having been married to Nancy Thompson. Mr. Hurley was a very spiritual person. In lieu of flowers, he would ask that if you have not done so, to give your whole heart to God. In January 2018, Mr. Hurley lost a leg due to complications of diabetes. He moved to a Medical Foster Home operated by Ruby Evans. Mr. Hurley would like to pay tribute to the VA for all of their assistance. He is survived by his nieces: Rebecca Stinson (and her husband Manuel and son Aaron) and Teresa Ferrell of Bradshaw, W.Va. Funeral services will be conducted 2 p.m. Tuesday, September 1, 2020, at Chapman’s Mortuary with Pastor Dennis Romans officiating. Burial with Military Rites conducted by Veterans Honor Guard Post 16 will be in Greenbottom Memorial Park. Friends may visit family after 1 p. m. Tuesday prior to services. Condolences may be sent to www.chapmans-mortuary.com

