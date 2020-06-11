CONNIE SUE FERGUSON, 69, of Huntington, wife of Charles Scott Ferguson, at rest on Saturday, May 16, 2020, at St. Mary’s Medical Center. She was born March 30, 1951, in Huntington, the daughter of Garrett and Adelene Tardy Luther of Beckley, W.Va. Connie retired as a medical transcriptionist from River Park Hospital, formerly Huntington Hospital. In addition to her husband, Charles, and her parents, survivors include her daughter and son-in-law, Amanda and Jeremy Gonsowski of Blacklick, Ohio; and two brothers, sisters-in-law, and niece and nephew, Scott and Wendy Luther of Coral Springs, Fla., and Paul “P.C.”, Johanna and their children Malia and Jacob Luther of Kihei, Hawaii. A celebration of life service will be from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, the 13th of June, 2020, at Chapman’s Mortuary. Connie had a beautiful and loving spirit. She loved her family and friends fiercely and was never afraid to stand up for and stand beside the people that she loved. Connie had a beautiful smile and a presence that would fill the room. She loved to have fun, and there was never a dull moment with her around. Connie loved to shop for a great bargain and was an avid collector of beautiful things, her favorites being angel, duck and rabbit figurines. Connie was a free-spirited friend of nature and always enjoyed working in her garden. She was an avid lover of all children and animals, believing that each one was a gift from God. She was an advocate for those who could not speak for themselves. She was a very special wife, mother, daughter, sister and friend. She will be missed by many. In lieu of flowers, donations would be appreciated in her name to Little Victories Animal Rescue and/or to the American Breast Cancer Foundation. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
