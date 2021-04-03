On Wednesday, March 31, 2021, CONSTANCE FAY ROACH, 65, loving mother and grandmother, passed away at the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House of Huntington. She is survived by her daughter, Christy Ray, Robert Ray, and her granddaughter, Hannah Tharp, Michael Booth. She is also survived by a sister, Pauletta Huffman of St. Albans, W.Va. Constance was born on May 20, 1955, in Huntington, W.Va., to Paul and Mildred Rayburn. She was a retired membership secretary of WPBY-TV 33, and she had a love for her crafting and animals. There will be no funeral services. Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington, is assisting the family. Online condolences may be sent to www.chapmans-mortuary.com.

