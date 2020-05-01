CYNTHIA GALE “CINDY” SLONE, 62, of Huntington, died Monday, April 27, 2020, at her residence. She was owner/operator of an auto sales business. Born March 5, 1958, in Huntington, W.Va., she was a daughter of the late Garnet Ruth Huff. One grandson, William Edward Slone, and several siblings also preceded her in death. Survivors include her husband, William Slone; two daughters and a son-in-law, Toni Ann and Glen Tomblin of Huntington and Tabitha Gillespie of St. Albans, W.Va.; one son and daughter-in-law, Bill Joe and Leslie Slone of Huntington; seven grandchildren, Robert McEntee, Kaitlyn McEntee, Falon Gilkerson, Tristen and Reese Gillespie, Alexia Slone and Caleb Slone; three adopted grandchildren, Matthew Vega, Jackson “J Nick” Nicholas and Heath Moore; and numerous other relatives and friends. Graveside services will be conducted 2 p.m. Saturday, May 2, 2020, in Spring Hill Cemetery. Please honor social distancing. Friends may visit with the family after 1:30 p.m. Saturday at the cemetery. Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington, is assisting the family. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.chapmans-mortuary.com.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.