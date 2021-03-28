DANA S. CARNES, 76, of Erie, Pa., formerly of Huntington, beloved wife, mother and grandmother, passed away Friday, March 26, 2021, at Lecom Village Square, Erie, Pa. She was born April 25, 1944, in Huntington, a daughter of the late Joe and Emma Johnson Reynolds. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Rev. Hershey Lee Carnes; five sisters and two brothers. She was a homemaker and a member of Pentecostal Truth Ministries. Survivors include two daughters, Dianna D’Amico of Erie, Pa., and Kristy Carnes of Milton; two grandchildren, Shayne Miller and Connor D’Amico; three great-grandchildren, Gavin Miller, Hendrix Miller and Axl Miller; and a brother, Rev. Herbert Reynolds. Funeral services will be conducted 2 p.m. Tuesday, March 30, 2021, at Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington, with her brother, Rev. Herbert Reynolds, officiating. Burial will be in Neal Cemetery, Milton. Visitation will be from 1 to 2 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.chapmans-mortuary.com.

