DANNY E. ADKINS, “Dan the Man” “Danny Boy” “Commish,” 66, of Huntington, W.Va., went home to be with his Savior and was reunited in Heaven with his family Saturday, December 12, 2020, in Cabell Huntington Hospital. Funeral service will be conducted 11 a.m. Thursday, December 17, at River Cities Community Church with Pastor Larry Greene officiating. Masks are required and social distancing will be practiced. Burial will be in Bowen Cemetery, Beech Fork. Danny was born September 30, 1954, in Huntington, W.Va., a son of the late Luther Leon and Dorothy Thomas Adkins. Danny was a 51-year, charter member of River Cities Community Church, where he served as an usher, was active in small group Bible studies, was a prayer partner and helped with children’s ministries. He loved memorizing Scripture and studying his Bible. Danny, who recorded 2 CDs, enjoyed singing at many revivals and “Gospel Sings” in the area. Danny was interested and active in several roles in local youth sports, including Hite-Saunders Little League, Riverside Little League, Beverly Hills Youth Football, Southeastern Babe Ruth, and for the past 14 years, has worked in the press box for Huntington High School football. He served as the Commissioner in a local football and basketball league with his friends for the past 30 years. Danny also loved bowling and playing softball. He was a big supporter of the Marshall University Thundering Herd! Danny was a warm, cheerful man who was loved by all who knew him, and he will be greatly missed. In lieu of flowers, donations in Danny’s memory may be made to River Cities Community Church, 4385 Route 60 East, Huntington, WV 25705. Visitation will be after 10 a.m. at the church on Thursday. Chapman’s Mortuary is assisting the family. Online condolences may be sent to www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
