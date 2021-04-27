DARLENE MERRITT, 78, of Huntington, W.Va., passed away Saturday, April 24, 2021, in St. Mary’s Medical Center. She was born April 12, 1943, in Huntington, a daughter of the late Manford and Virgie Burgess Armstrong. She was preceded in death by her husband, Wesley Merritt, and eleven siblings. She was a homemaker and a member of Christ Temple. Survivors include a son, James R. (Iva) Terry of South Point, Ohio; a daughter, Teresa (John) Gibson of Lesage, W.Va.; a brother, David (Shirley) Armstrong of Chesapeake, Ohio; a sister, Orpha Nicely of Lesage, W.Va.; five grandchildren; four stepgrandchildren; and eleven great-grandchildren. Funeral services will be conducted 2 p.m. Tuesday, April 27, 2021, at Chapman’s Mortuary, with Pastor Chuck Lawrence officiating. Burial will be in White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Barboursville, W.Va. Visitation will be from 1 to 2 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home. 

