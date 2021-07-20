DARRELL KEITH PATTERSON, 73, of Huntington, died Tuesday July 13, 2021, at Wayne Nursing and Rehabilitation. Funeral service will be conducted 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 21, 2021, at Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington, with Pastor Tim Arthur officiating. Burial will be in Kentucky Veterans Cemetery North East, Greenup, Ky. Darrell was born November 28, 1947, in Huntington, a son of the late Henry Bud and Joann Chapman Patterson. He was a U.S. Air Force veteran and retired from CSX Railroad. Survivors include his friend and military buddy Gerald N. Jones of Eastpointe, Mich.; and special friends Jeremiah (Ashley) Abbott of Huntington, B’vonta Stephens, Jean and Rob Paynter, of Ohio, Helen and Gary Riley, also of Ohio, Tammy Hensley, Misty Hicks, and Pattie Schaffner, all of Huntington. The family would like a special thank you to go to the staff of Wayne Nursing and Rehabilitation for all their loving care. Visitation will be from 10 until 11 a.m. Wednesday at the funeral home. Online condolences may be sent to www.chapmans-mortuary.com.

