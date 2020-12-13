DARRELL KENT “BO” MITCHELL, 61, of Huntington, died Saturday, December 5, 2020, at his residence. He was born July 21, 1959, in Huntington, a son of the late Roy Malcolm Mitchell. He was a self-employed laborer. Funeral services will be conducted noon Tuesday, December 15, 2020, at Chapman’s Mortuary with Pastor Trent Eastman officiating. Burial will be in Nease Cemetery on Skyview Drive. Survivors include his wife, Saundra Kimball Mitchell; his mother, Phyllis Jean Nease Mitchell; three sons, Darrell Mitchell and Dustin Mitchell, Brandon Kimball (Teresa); one daughter, Shelia Kimball; 12 grandchildren; two sisters, Susie Ellison (Anthony) and Brenda Russell (Mark); two brothers, Bob Mitchell and Michael Mitchell, all of Huntington. The family will receive friends one hour prior to service time Tuesday at the funeral home. If attending, please wear facial coverings and practice social distancing. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.chapmans-mortuary.com.

