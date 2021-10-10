DARRELL LUGENE CHAPMAN, 85, of Lesage, passed away Thursday, October 7, 2021, at his residence. There will be gathering of family and friends at 12:30 p.m. Monday, October 11, 2021, at Herrenkohl Cemetery, Lesage. Burial will follow. Darrell was born November 23, 1935, in Cabell County, a son of the late James and Inez Perry Chapman. He was a mold maker by profession but was known as a “jack of all trades.” Survivors include his wife, Phyllis Chapman; daughter, Lugenia Walizer (Jeff); sons, Toby, Kenneth (Barbara) and Jeffrey Chapman (Cassandra); grandchildren, Christina, Kaylin, Samuel Chapman (Betty Jo), Eric Chapman, Joseph (Amanda) and James Walizer; a great-grandchild, Emily Chapman; and a sister, Vernice Meadows. In addition to his parents, Darrell was preceded in death by a brother, Garrett Chapman, and a grandson, Matthew Chapman. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice of Huntington. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.chapmans-mortuary.com.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you