DAVID BRUCE DAVIS, 67, of Huntington, husband of Susan Adkins-Davis, died Thursday, October 14, 2021, at St. Mary’s Medical Center. He was born August 13, 1954, in Huntington, a son of Liz Davis Adkins of Ravenswood, W.Va., and the late William Bruce Davis. He had a brother that preceded him in death, Jeffrey L. Davis. He retired from the U.S. Postal Service. In addition to his wife of 14 years and mother, survivors include his stepchildren, David Alan Adkins of Huntington and Amanda Porter (Ronald) of Proctorville, Ohio; step-grandchildren, Skylar Adkins of Parkersburg, W.Va., Aubrey Adkins of Morgantown, W.Va., Cassidy Porter of Huntington and Jordan Porter of Huntington; two sisters, Deb Rhodes (Nate) of Ravenswood, W.Va., and Joni Walters (Scott) of Millwood, W.Va.; and special nieces and nephews, Amber (Jeremy), Tiff (C.J.), Jess and Joey. Graveside services will be conducted 11:30 a.m. Monday, October 18, 2021, at the Ridgelawn Memorial Park, Abby of Devotion, Huntington, with Steve Haymaker officiating. Burial will follow in Ridgelawn Memorial Park. Friends may call after 11 a.m. Monday at the cemetery and send condolences to the family at www.chapmans-mortuary.com.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you