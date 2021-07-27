DAVID FRANCIS WILLS, 82, of Huntington, W.Va., passed away peacefully Saturday, July 24, 2021, in St. Mary’s Medical Center. He was born September 4, 1938, in Huntington, a son of the late Charles Lee Wills Sr. and Temperance Ellis Wills. He was also preceded in death by a sister, Sarah Wills Copley, and two brothers, Charles Lee Wills Jr. and James “Tommy” Wills. He was retired from Special Metals and was a member of the INCO Century Club. He was a U.S. Air Force veteran; was a member of Community of Grace United Methodist Church; and was a volunteer for C&P Telephone Pioneers. He enjoyed Two for Tuesdays at Ginos and fishing at his lake house on Kerr Lake, where he spent half of the year with friends and family. He had a love for animals and loved to feed the birds and deer. He played softball in the INCO league and was an avid tailgater and Marshall University fan. He also enjoyed Bluegrass festivals. Survivors include the love of his life, his wife of 60 years, Margaret “Peggy” Sarver Wills; a daughter, Mary Lynne (Larry Jr.) Thacker; a son, David F. (Jennifer) Wills Jr.; five grandchildren, Samantha (Chris) Thomas, Schauna (Josh) Chambers, Seth (Marie) Thacker, Kenneth Wills and Kacey Wills; five great-grandchildren, Aubrey, Christopher, Logan, Rylie and Lucas; and several nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Little Victories or Toys for Tots. Funeral services will be conducted 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 28, 2021, at Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington, with Pastor Donna Hinkle officiating. Entombment will be in White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Barboursville, with Veterans Honor Guard Post 16 conducting military graveside rites. Visitation will be from noon until 1:30 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
