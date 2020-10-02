DAVID LYNN LUCAS, 57, of Huntington, W.Va., died suddenly at his residence on Monday, September 28, 2020. He was born February 9, 1963, in Hampton, Va., a son of the late Hallie L. and Glenna Dillon Lucas. Additional family that preceded him in death are two half-brothers, Dennis Wyatte and Greg Pletcher, and his birth mother, Frances Strider. David was a veteran of both the US Navy and the US Army, having served for 29 years, retired from the US Army and was a wounded warrior after servings two tours in Iraq and a tour in Egypt, during which time he was awarded a Bronze Star and a Combat Action Badge. He earned his Bronze Star as the Battalion S2 Intelligence Officer for the HHC 630th CSSB. He graduated from Marshall University and obtained a Master’s Degree in teaching. David taught in both Wake County, N.C., public schools and at St. Joseph School in Ironton, Ohio. Survivors include his wife, L. Elizabeth Gilbert Lucas of Huntington; a daughter, Phoebe Dillon Lucas at home; son, William Zachary Gilbert of Fort Worth, Texas; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Dr. Gary and Ruth Gilbert of Huntington; two grandchildren, Aurora Elizabeth Gilbert and Viktor Hager, both of Fort Worth, Texas; a half-sister, Janice Wyatte of Newport News, Va., and a half-brother, Jeff Pletcher of Newport News, Va.; and several nieces and nephews. A memorial service with military honors provided by Veterans Honor Guard Post 16 will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, October 3, 2020, at Chapman’s Mortuary with Dr. Mark Conner officiating. Donations in his name may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project at P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, KS 66675-8516. Friends may visit after 1:30 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home and send condolences to the family at www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
