DAVID OLEN GOTHARD, 83, of Cary, N.C., formerly of Huntington, W.Va., passed away Sunday, February 6, 2022, in Wake Medical Center, Raleigh, N.C. He was born October 27, 1938, in Ona, W.Va., a son of the late Lowrey and Sylvia Ruley Gothard. He was also preceded in death by a sister, Loretta Weekley. Dave was a Georgia Tech graduate. He retired from Special Metals, Pittsboro, N.C., plant and then worked for American Water in Johnson City, Tenn. Survivors include his wife, Reba Sowards Gothard; two sons, William Michael Gothard of Everett, Mass., and David Edward Gothard of Cary, N.C.; two daughters, Susan Lauren (Michael) Davis of Sanford, N.C., and Shelley Lynn Gothard of Naples, Fla.; two grandsons, William (Meredith) Carter and Michael Carter, all of Sanford, N.C.; three nieces and a nephew. Funeral services will be conducted noon Friday, February 18, 2022, at Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington, with Pastor Bobby Ray officiating. Burial will be in Woodmere Memorial Park, Huntington. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to noon Friday at the funeral home. The funeral will be livestreamed at www.facebook.com/chapmansmortuaryandcrematory. Please wear face masks and use social distancing. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.chapmans-mortuary.com.

