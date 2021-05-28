DAVID STACY, 68, of Huntington, husband of Cecilia Jane Parker Stacy, died Monday, May 24, 2021, in Cornerstone Hospital, Huntington. He was a former chef for Guyan Country Club. Additional survivors include his daughter, Jessica Preston; son, Daniel Stacy; and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Memorial service will be conducted 1 p.m. Saturday, May 29, 2021, at Chapman’s Mortuary. Friends may visit after noon on Saturday at the funeral home. Condolences may be sent to www.chapmans-mortuary.com.

