DEBORA KAY FULFORD, age 59, born 12/21/1962, peacefully entered the holy promised land on 04/09/2022. She was surrounded in love by her family. She is with God, cured of the horrible disease that shortened her life.
Debbie is survived by her loving husband, Richard Fulford, two amazing sons, Roy Russell Fulford, and Dalton Richard Fulford and his wife Holly Danielle Fulford. She has two grandsons who were the light of her life, Otto Richard Fulford and Connor Dalton Fulford. She also leaves behind two nephews, Shane Spurlock and Travis Spurlock, a sister Sherri Mueller and her husband John Mueller, and many more loving friends and family, including her beloved in-laws Leroy and Cookie Fulford, Lisa and Keith Dills, Todd and Sherri Fulford, John and Carol Hereford, Kelly Gothard and Al Gothard, and numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews. She was proud to have been a part of the Fulford clan for over 40 years.
Debbie was preceded in death by her parents, Cecil and Joan Ridenour, a brother, Randall Shane Ridenour, a sister, DeeDee Spurlock, her very close aunt who was like a mother to her, Shirley Bills, a cousin who was like a brother to her, Russell Aljoe, and a nephew, Todd Justin Fulford.
Debbie was sweet, simple, kind, strong, hardworking, caring, selfless, and an absolute joy to be around. She was the light of our lives.
She was the most wonderful mother to Roy and Dalton, teaching them with love and the occasional iron fist. They grew up to be fine men, both educated and hardworking, law-abiding men, and her goodness shines through them. She was a mother figure to every kid in the family, neighborhood, and her home was always a go to place for everyone.
Just as she was a wonderful mother, she took on the role of Mamaw Debbie with enthusiasm and joy. She was the most amazing grandmother to her babies, Otto and Connor. She taught them so many things, and left them with the best way to speak to her once she passed. She taught them to put their hand on their hearts and think of her, which would always keep her close. She left them with big hugs and kisses and words of loving them forever.
While she never had any daughters, her son Dalton introduced her to Holly. She and Debbie became close. Debbie became the go to for advice with the babies, recipes, and anything else that came up for her. Holly will carry the torch on for Debbie and be the rock our family just lost.
Debbie worked for Probill for years, then eventually went to Valley Health. She loved both places, and even though they didn’t know it, she probably would have worked there for free because she had the most wonderful friends that came from her work life. If you know Debbie or any of her friends, you would know that once you met her, you loved her and you were in for life.
Debbie met her beloved husband, Richard, on July 22, 1978. He got her phone number that day and called her a few hours later asking her to be his girlfriend. He was smitten from the moment they met, even telling his friends that he knew she was the girl he was going to marry. Five years after meeting, they got married. They had some ups and downs, but stood by each other through thick and thin, and were together for 44 years.
Debbie did accept Jesus Christ as her Lord and Savior in 1989, so we live with the comfort of knowing that our time with her is not over. For now, we say see you later, because we will be reunited with her in Heaven.
Honoring her last requests, Debbie did not want a funeral. There will be a private family service at a later date to celebrate her life and her memory.
The family would like to send out a special thanks to Dr. Valsecchi and his staff at HIMG. She absolutely adored him. We would also like to thank Doctors Matthew and Lana Hofeldt, and the staff on the 4th floor at St. Mary's Medical Center for taking such good care of her.