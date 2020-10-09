Essential reporting in volatile times.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

DEBORAH LYNN HOLLEY, 68, of Huntington, W.Va., died Wednesday, October 8, 2020, in St. Mary’s Medical Center. Funeral service will be conducted 2 p.m. Saturday, October 10, 2020, at Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington, with Pastor Ray Vance officiating. Burial will be in Baylous Cemetery, Salt Rock. Deborah was born April 9, 1952, in Huntington, W.Va., a daughter of the late John Henry and Opal Brewer Spears. She was also preceded in death by one son, David Spears; a brother, William Spears; two sisters, Janet Smathers and Joyce Jeffers. Survivors include her husband, Roger Holley; and one daughter, Tammy Nolan, both of Huntington; three sisters, Sue Holstead of Florida, Gloria Webb of Huntington and Betty Ward of Berkshire, Ohio; one brother, Russell Spears of Huntington; two grandchildren, Lyndsey and Nathan Nolan of Huntington. The family would like to thank CCCSO home health care for all their services. Visitation will be from 1 until 2 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home. Online condolences may be sent to www.chapmans-mortuary.com.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.