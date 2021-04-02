DELENO H “PAT” WEBB III, M.D., 81, of Huntington, husband of Judith K. Berdine Webb, died March 28, 2021, at his residence with his loving wife by his side. Deleno was born in 1939 in Charleston, W.Va., a son of the late Deleno H Webb Jr., and Evelyn Barkwill Webb. His son, Eric Shawn Webb, also preceded him in death. He graduated from Saint Mary’s High School, W.Va., and enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps in 1957. He married Judith in 1963 and attended Marshall University. He graduated from West Virginia University Medical School in 1971. He started his practice as a psychiatrist in Huntington and practiced for 43 years. He was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church and the American Psychiatric Association. As a psychiatrist he helped countless patients achieve wellness and find peace. His passion and zest for life was unrivaled and infectious. One couldn’t resist experiencing fun and cheer in his company. He was beloved, and to some he was Doctor Webb, to his friends he was “Pat,” and to his family he was “Pappy.” In addition to his wife, survivors include his son and daughter-in-law, Greg and Lisa Webb; five grandchildren, Patrick Webb and wife Crystal Myers, Lanie Webb Childers and husband John, Chloe Webb and fiancé Seth Maynard, Tristan Webb and Ryan Webb; two great-grandchildren, Reagan Ash and Elayna Childers; and brothers and sisters, Michael Webb, Ann Culp, Jimmy Webb, Alice Johnson, Bill Webb and Virginia McGinnis. Donations may be made to St. Joseph Catholic Church in his name. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
