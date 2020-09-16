Essential reporting in volatile times.

DELMONT JOYCE “JOE” PAULEY, 89, of Huntington, husband of Shirley Temple Tyler Pauley, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Monday, September 14, 2020, from St. Mary’s Medical Center. Funeral services will be conducted 2 p.m. Thursday, September 17, 2020, at Chapman’s Mortuary with Pastor Ray Vance officiating. Burial with military graveside rites will be in White Chapel Memorial Gardens. He was born May 29, 1931, in Emmons, W.Va., a son of the late Cebert and Delia Miller McCallister Pauley. He was a U.S. Army veteran, having served in the Korean War. Joe retired from Conner Steel with a 30-year perfect attendance. He was a member of Fifth Avenue Freewill Baptist Church. In addition to his wife, Shirley, survivors include two daughters, Tina Marie Crawford and Cristi Sabrina Pauley, both of Huntington; two sons, Rickie Onal Pauley of McNeal, Ariz., and Gregory Paul Pauley of Huntington; seven grandchildren, Bert Haren II, Brian Bowen, Tabatha Rowe, Halea Pauley, Keesha Crabtree, Kenny Crabtree and Toshenna Crabtree; and 20 great-grandchildren. Friends may visit after 1 p.m. Thursday at Chapman’s Mortuary and send condolences to www.chapmans-mortuary.com. Please follow social distancing while visiting with family.

