DELORES ANN KIRK DAVIS, 84, of Huntington, W.Va., passed away Friday, March 18, 2022, in the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House surrounded by her loving family. She was born October 18, 1937, in Salt Rock, W.Va., a daughter of the late Acie Emmit and Ruby Fay Holley Kirk Bays. Her husband, Frederick L. Davis Sr., a sister, Peggy L. Kirk, and her stepfather, John Henry Bays, and a great-nephew, Thomas Frederick Bates, also preceded her in death. Delores retired as an Operations Officer from Bank One with 43 years of service. Mom was a faithful member of Harmony United Methodist Church. She was very active with the United Methodist Church on the conference level having served as Treasurer and Bookkeeper for the Western District, and was involved in the United Methodist Women. Her passion was teaching children in Sunday School. She started teaching at an early age. When I was a child, momma would round up the neighborhood kids and tell Bible stories using a felt board. Her last assignment was as a grandmother at Altizer Elementary School where all her little kids called her Granny. Survivors include one son and daughter-in-law, Fred L. Davis Jr. and Becki of Huntington; two sisters, Phyllis Wilcox (Damon) of Huntington, W.Va., and Patricia Kirk of Leland, N.C.; three grandchildren, Samantha Lynn Davis (Josh Staley) of Gallipolis, Ohio, Jacob Frederick Davis (Emily) of Glenwood, W.Va., Ginny Anne Noble (Brian) of Huntington, W.Va.; three great-grandchildren, Colton and Luke Noble, and Jonah Wiley; a nephew, Capt. J.P. Wilcox USN Ret. (Missy) of Jonesborough, Tenn.; one niece, Heather Wilcox Bates of Pendleton, Ind.; three great-nieces, Chloe, Caitlyn, Holly; one great-great-nephew, Greyson; and numerous other nieces, nephews and family, including her church family. Funeral services will be conducted 2 p.m. Wednesday, March 23, 2022, at Chapman’s Mortuary with Pastor Phil Wilson officiating. Burial will be in Forest Memorial Park, Milton, W.Va. Friends may call from 1 p.m. to service time Wednesday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Delores' memory to Harmony United Methodist Church, 3800 Riverside Drive, Huntington, WV 25705. Momma’s memory will live on in the hearts of everyone who loved and knew her. I love you, Momma. Go and rest, you deserve it. Online condolences may be sent to www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Recommended for you
Services
2851 3rd Ave.
Huntington, WV 25702
(304) 523-9424
Website
Search Past Obituaries
Submit An Obituary
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at obits@herald-dispatch.com. Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 2 p.m. to appear in the next day’s publication. Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by noon Tuesday.
Click Today's Obituaries to view all of the listings.
Most Popular
Articles
- Jim’s Steak and Spaghetti House giving away strawberry pies instead of traditional week
- Code enforcement employees file lawsuit against City of Huntington
- Tri-State Airport launches ‘Soar’ campaign aimed at adding new routes
- Huff family welcomes baby boy
- Marshall men's basketball coach Dan D'Antoni will return for 2022-23 season
- Huntington couple wins first Ollie Award
- HHS teacher breaks the mold to help students grow
- Police roundup: Victim of Huntington motorcycle crash ID’d
- Chuck Landon: It was a touching moment
- EPA officials tour Huntington brownfields
Collections
- Photos: Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine Match Day
- Photos: “Roaring Twenties” Mom and Son Prom
- Photos: Spring Bridal Fair at The Huntington Mall
- Photos: Oppasana: Yoga with Wildlife fundraiser
- Photos: Family Literacy Night
- Photos: Officials tour former brownfield sites in Huntington.
- Photos: Huntington vs. Lawrence County, baseball
- Photos: "Live fire" cyber range training at Marshall
- Photos: Ashland falls to Covington Catholic in Kentucky Sweet 16
- Photos: Quilt show at Briggs Southern Branch Library