DELORIS ANN RICE, 86, of Huntington, W.Va., died Saturday, April 18, 2020, at her residence. There will be private graveside services, with Pastor Bill Blankenship officiating. Burial will be in Sycamore Cemetery, Putnam County, W.Va. Ann was born December 16, 1933, in Wayne, W.Va., a daughter of the late Ernest and Olive Booten Adkins. She was a member of Trinity Chapel of Lavalette and attended Buffalo Senior Center, where she acquired a circle of close friends. Also preceding her in death was her husband, Bobby Lee Rice, a daughter, Chris Adkins, two sisters, Ruth Lusher and Cassie Flora and an infant brother Charles Adkins. Survivors include two daughters, Teresa Flower of Kenneth City, Fla., and Jill (Toby) Taylor of Chesapeake, Ohio; two sons, Phil Adkins of Huntington and Shawn (Nisa) Adkins of Lavalette; one sister, Glenna Baker of Wayne; nine grandchildren, Jessica McKinney, Jarrad Flower, Brandon Adkins, Lindsay (Tyler) Clark, Taylor (Hiram) Moore, Jordan and Jenna Taylor, and Parker and Camden Adkins, two great grandchildren, Marisa McKinney and Jacklynn Mullarky. Ann was a special lady loved by so many more that aren't mentioned above. She loved her family and was spunky for her age. She made the best hot dog sauce around and enjoyed sewing small projects at her machine with her sewing buddy Connie Mitchell. Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington, is assisting the family. Online condolences may be sent to www.chapmans-mortuary.com.

