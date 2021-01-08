DONALD JASON WORKMAN, 38, of South Point, Ohio, died Friday, January 1, 2021, in Ashland, Ky. Jason was born December 11, 1982, in Huntington, W.Va., a son of Pamela Harrah Bartrum of Ashland and the late John Workman. Jason was a U.S. Army veteran and worked in construction as a pipefitter. He was also preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, Donald Harrah. Additional survivors include two sons, Joseph Workman of Ashland and Christian Workman of Troy, Ohio; one daughter, Caylee Jas Workman, also of Troy; one brother, Ashley Matthew Workman and (Thea Vaught) of Ashland; maternal grandmother, Marian Harrah of South Point; two aunts, including a special aunt Angela McClure of South Point and Jan Bess of Chesapeake, Ohio; an uncle, Todd (Aimee) Harrah of South Point; a niece, Arie Bristol Workman; best friend, Rusty Patrick; and numerous other family and friends. A Celebration of Jason’s life will be held from 2 until 4 p.m. Saturday, January 9, 2021, at Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington. Online condolences may be sent to www.chapmans-mortuary.com.

