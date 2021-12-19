DONNA EVELYN KIRBY, 61, of Huntington, wife of Keith Edward Kirby, died Wednesday, December 15, 2021, at Cabell Huntington Hospital, with family by her side. She was born September 5, 1960, in Huntington, a daughter of Mary Jane Stanley McMahan of Lafollette, Tenn., and the late Charles Leroy Lewis. Donna had a sister, Tammy Lewis, and a brother, Charlie Lewis, who also precede her in death. She was a homemaker who loved her children very much. Donna enjoyed decorating, gardening and cooking. In addition to her husband, Keith, and mother, Mary, survivors include her stepfather, Dewey McMahan of Lafollette, Tenn.; her children, Joy Murphy of Huntington, Jarrod Kirby of Huntington, Kati Adkins and her husband Josh Adkins of Warrensburg, Mo., Khloe Horne and her husband Jessie Horne of Matawan, N.J.; three grandchildren, Jesse Adkins, Jackson Adkins and Judah Adkins; her brother, John Lewis of Huntington; and several cousins, nieces and a nephew. Memorial service will be conducted 3 p.m. Monday, December 20, 2021, at St. Joseph Catholic Church with Rev. Monsignor Dean G. Borgmeyer, V.F., officiating. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Lily’s Place in her name. A short gathering will be held after the service for family and friends at the High School Café. Condolences can be sent to the family at www.chapmans-mortuary.com.

