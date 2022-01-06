DORCAS B. CLAGG, 87, of Huntington, widow of Herbert Clagg, died Saturday, January 1, 2022, at her residence. She was preceded in death by her parents, Hal B. McComas and Josa Midkiff McComas, her husband, Herbert, and her sister, Janice McComas Sayre. She is survived by her special cousins, Linda Porter (Arthur) and Joy Midkiff Adkins (Keith). She was a retired secretary for Union Carbide. Friends may call from 1 to 2 p.m. Friday, January 7, 2022, at Chapman’s Mortuary, with funeral services at 2 p.m., Pastor Chris Fulks officiating. Burial will be in Spring Hill Cemetery following the service. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.chapmans-mortuary.com.

