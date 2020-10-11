Essential reporting in volatile times.

DOREEN McCALLISTER, 80, of South Point, Ohio, passed away Saturday, October 10, 2020, at Heartland of Riverview Nursing Home, South Point, Ohio. Doreen was born October 28, 1939, in Shefford, England, a daughter of the late William Finn and Dora Walsh Finn. In addition to her parents, she is also preceded in death by her husband, Roy David McCallister. Those left to cherish her memory include daughter, Patricia Houser (husband Paul) of Bluffton, S.C.; daughter, Caroline Hillard of Catlettsburg, Ky.; grandchild, Meagon (Eric) Keck of Ashland, Ky.; grandchild, Jimmy Hillard (Kristen) of Jacksonville, Fla.; great-grandchildren, Oliver and Olivia Keck; two sisters, Virginia Bryan and Carol Kilby; and three brothers, Ron, Roy and Paul Finn. Funeral services will be conducted 1 p.m. Tuesday, October 13, 2020, at White Chapel Memorial Gardens Mausoleum, Barboursville, W.Va., with Pastor Jerry Matt officiating. Burial will follow. Visitation will be from 12:30 to 1 p.m. Tuesday at the cemetery. Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington, is assisting the family. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.chapmans-mortuary.com.

