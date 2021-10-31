DORIS ANN COMBS, 81, of Huntington, widow of Verlin Leo Combs, died Thursday, October 28, 2021, at her residence. She was born December 10, 1939, in Huntington, a daughter of the late Henry Ernest and Sophia Ann Hardesty Sparks. Doris had a daughter, Linda Combs, four brothers and a sister also precede her in death. She was a homemaker and loved all children, especially her grandchildren, and had the patience of a saint. Survivors include her children, a daughter and son-in-law, Veronica Leighann and Christopher Plessinger of Salem, Ohio, two sons, Keith Combs and partner Eric Gorczyca of Huntington, and Bryan Combs and wife Rhonda Combs of Huntington; five grandchildren, Scott Combs, Cory Combs, Brandon Combs and Allie Combs, all of Huntington, and Alexis McKenzie of Salem, Ohio; and three great-grandchildren, Teagan Combs, Aki Emiohe and Jeremiah Combs. Funeral services will be conducted at noon Tuesday, November 2, 2021, at Chapman’s Mortuary. Burial will be in Woodmere Memorial Park, Huntington. Friends may visit after 11 a.m. Tuesday at the funeral home and send condolences to the family at www.chapmans-mortuary.com.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you