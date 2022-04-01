DORIS JOHNSON left this world on Monday, February 21, in Waxhaw, N.C. She was raised in Parkersburg, W.Va., but had been a resident of Huntington for more than 70 years. She retired from a long career in the Cabell County school system, where she worked with special-needs children for her entire career. She was a beloved colleague who supported the importance of education, including formerly serving as a president of the Cabell County chapter of the National Education Association, serving on former Gov. (and Sen.) Jay Rockefeller’s commission on education reform, and helping with the development of the training center at Goodwill. Even after retirement, she remained a substitute for the county well into the early 2000s. In addition to her work as an educator, she is a former City Council member and a longtime active member of the League of Women Voters and Democratic Party. She left politics because she felt that being a behind-the-scenes activist was a more effective way to enact change and thus served as a tireless advocate for numerous causes. To her family, she was lovingly referred to as “GD” (short for Grandmother Doris). She was a role model for her family members, always guiding with generosity, patience, love, strength and support for their endeavors. When grandchildren would get rowdy at gatherings, GD would find a way to engage and entertain them. She is preceded in death by her husband, Carl, and her daughter, Karla. She is survived by her children, David Johnson and his wife Pat, Steffie Johnson, Mary Halpin and her husband Phil, and her son-in-law, Mike Murphy; her grandchildren, Lela McFarland and her husband Ian, Joshua Johnson, Maureen Johnson, Ryan Johnson and his wife Vanessa, Sara Terry and her husband Edward, Lindsay Owen and her partner George, Damon and his partner Kelli, Chantel Frederick, Anthony Box Johnson and his partner Lauren, and Chanel Box Johnson. She also is survived by 19 great-grandchildren. Her warmth and kindness also will be missed by dozens of friends and acquaintances. A Celebration of Life will be from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, April 2, at Chapman’s Mortuary. Donations can be made to the League of Women Voters.
