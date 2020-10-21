Essential reporting in volatile times.

DORIS MARIE HALL, 89, of Genoa, W.Va., died Sunday, October 18, 2020, at Huntington Health and Rehabilitation Center. Funeral service will be conducted at noon Thursday, October 22, 2020, at Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington, with Minister Bob Huron officiating. Burial will be in Mason Cemetery, Putnam County, W.Va. Doris was born June 8, 1931, in Huntington, W.Va., a daughter of the late Homer Harold and Edith Call Mason. She was a member of the Church of Christ. She was also preceded in death by her son, Robert A. Hall, two sisters, Patricia Ray and Betty Mason, two brothers, Lloyd Mason and Homer Harold Mason Jr. Survivors include two daughters, Cheryl A. (Clint) Hood of Lavalette, Linda K. Ray of Huntington; two sons, Michael E. (Angie) Hall of Lavalette and Jimmy D. and wife Robin Atkins of Genoa; five grandchildren, Angela Diamond, Gregory Hall, Samantha Reyna, Jeffrey Hall and Jason Hall; 10 great-grandchildren and 11 great-great-grandchildren; and her daughter-in-law, Gloria Hall of Lavalette. Anyone attending is asked to please wear facial covering and honor social distancing. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until noon on Thursday at the funeral home. Online condolences may be sent to www.chapmans-mortuary.com.

