DOROTHY E. BLAKE, 100, of Lesage, W.Va., passed away Monday, May 10, 2021, in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House, Huntington. She was born October 10, 1920, in Lesage, W.Va., a daughter of the late George Cleveland and Cora Ethel Berry Brewer. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Anse Blake Sr.; three sons, Anse “Sonny” Blake Jr., Wayne V. Blake and Darrell K. Blake; five sisters, Ola Chapman, Irene Templeton, Olive Little, Addie Roy and Ethel Sharp; and three brothers, Kenneth Brewer, Patrick “Pat” Brewer and Woodrow “Woody” Brewer. She had her own housecleaning and caregiving business. She attended Olive Missionary Baptist Church and Oak Hill UBI Church with her children. Survivors include a daughter, Imogene “Jean” (James) Fritz of Lesage; a son, Lowell “Tommy” Blake of Glenwood, W.Va.; 12 grandchildren; 28 great-grandchildren; six step- great-grandchildren and 11 great-great-grandchildren. Funeral services will be conducted 2 p.m. Saturday, May 15, 2021, at Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington, with Pastor Gordon Rutherford and Pastor Jamie Jefferson officiating. Burial will be in Greenbottom Memorial Park, Lesage. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, May 14, 2021, at the funeral home. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.chapmans-mortuary.com.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you