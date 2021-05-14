DOROTHY E. BLAKE, 100, of Lesage, W.Va., passed away Monday, May 10, 2021, in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House, Huntington. She was born October 10, 1920, in Lesage, W.Va., a daughter of the late George Cleveland and Cora Ethel Berry Brewer. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Anse Blake Sr.; three sons, Anse “Sonny” Blake Jr., Wayne V. Blake and Darrell K. Blake; five sisters, Ola Chapman, Irene Templeton, Olive Little, Addie Roy and Ethel Sharp; and three brothers, Kenneth Brewer, Patrick “Pat” Brewer and Woodrow “Woody” Brewer. She had her own housecleaning and caregiving business. She attended Olive Missionary Baptist Church and Oak Hill UBI Church with her children. Survivors include a daughter, Imogene “Jean” (James) Fritz of Lesage; a son, Lowell “Tommy” Blake of Glenwood, W.Va.; 12 grandchildren; 28 great-grandchildren; six step- great-grandchildren and 11 great-great-grandchildren. Funeral services will be conducted 2 p.m. Saturday, May 15, 2021, at Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington, with Pastor Gordon Rutherford and Pastor Jamie Jefferson officiating. Burial will be in Greenbottom Memorial Park, Lesage. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, May 14, 2021, at the funeral home. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at obits@herald-dispatch.com. Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 2 p.m. to appear in the next day's publication. Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by noon Tuesday.
Click Today's Obituaries to view all of the listings.
