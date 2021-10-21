DOROTHY JANE FULLER, 86, of Huntington, W.Va., widow of Raymond Thomas Fuller, passed away Monday, October 18, 2021. Funeral services will be conducted 2 p.m. Friday, October 22, 2021, at Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington, with Pastor Ronald McClung officiating. Burial will be in Woodmere Memorial Park, Huntington. Dorothy was born March 30, 1935, in Huntington, W.Va., a daughter of the late William Newton and Mabel Irene Runyon Reffitt. Dorothy was retired from food service at St. Mary’s Medical Center. Survivors include four sons and two daughters-in-law, Danny Lee Lewis (Lisa) of Kenova, W.Va., Raymond Keith (Stacie) Fuller of Milton, W.Va., Ronald Dale (and the late Ellen) Fuller of Winfield, W.Va., and Steven Wayne Fuller of Florida; five grandchildren, including a special grandson and granddaughter, Timothy Keith Fuller (Allisha) of Huntington and Rebecca Dino (Andrew) of Hurricane; two great-grandchildren; and six step-grandchildren. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her brother, Billy, and his wife, Norma Reffitt. Visitation will be from 1 to 2 p.m. Friday at Chapman’s Mortuary. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.chapmans-mortuary.com.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you