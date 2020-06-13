DOROTHY JANE ROBERTS WINTERS, 87, of Lesage, was welcomed into the arms of her Lord and Savior on Wednesday, June 10, 2020, surrounded by the love and prayers of her family and friends. She was the daughter of the late Sidney Pearl and Betty McComas Roberts. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers, Orval, Albert and Buford Roberts; sisters, Goldie Roberts, Hazel Jefferson, Edith McComas and Maxine Smith; and father- and mother-in-law, Alvie and Ella Winters. Dot began playing piano at a young age. Her father took her and sister Ruth to Becker Music Studio in Huntington for formal lessons but soon discovered Dot had an ear for music. She simply needed to hear a tune and she could play without the sheet music. Dot started playing for church services as a young teenager and continued as church pianist for the next 50-plus years. She played and sang in several Southern Gospel groups throughout the years, both in churches and on radio. She loved serving her Lord through music. Dot provided a wonderful and happy home for her family, ensuring they had everything they needed, working from morning until night, always putting that extra measure of love into all that she did. She loved gardening, canning and was an excellent cook. She was always willing to help anyone and did so with such kindness and genuine compassion. She is survived by her husband of 66 years, George Winters; her children, Debby Scarberry (Randy), David Winters (Sandy), Diane Mount (Bub) and Dorey Winters, all of Lesage; grandchildren, Adam Scarberry of Ona, Tabitha Adkins (Brian) of Barboursville and Samantha Mount of Milton; great-grandchildren, Jaden, Cailyn and Emma Adkins; brother, Curt Roberts (Carolyn) of Lesage; sister, Ruth Scarberry of Lesage; and a host of family members that she dearly loved. Funeral services will be conducted 2 p.m. Sunday, June 14, 2020, at Chapman’s Mortuary with Pastor Willie May and Pastor Greg Lunsford officiating. Burial will be in Caldwell Cemetery, Lesage. Friends may call from 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday, June 13, 2020, at the funeral home. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
