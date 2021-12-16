DOROTHY LEE WOODS, 91 of Huntington, passed away Tuesday, December 14, 2021, in the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. She was born December 24, 1929, in Huntington, a daughter of the late Audley and Florence Geer Smith. Four sisters, Diana Smith, Barbara Rose, Rosalie Wippel and Jewel Wilds, and three brothers, William Smith, Vinson Smith and Alfred Smith, also preceded her in death. She retired from Big Bear Foods with 39 years of service and was Baptist by faith. Survivors include one daughter and son-in-law, Deborah and Bruce Ball; and one grandson, Bryan D. Ball, all of Barboursville; and several nieces and nephews. Her son-in-law, Bruce, was her primary caregiver for several months of her illness. Dorothy loved to sing as a pastime. She was an avid animal lover, especially cats and cared for numerous cats in the neighborhood. The family would like thank Hospice of Huntington for their wonderful care of Dorothy during her illness. Graveside services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Friday, December 17, 2021, at Highland Cemetery with Pastor Jerry Matt officiating. Burial will follow. In lieu of flowers, please make donations in Dorothy’s name to the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House, 3100 Staunton Road, Huntington, WV 25702. Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington, is assisting the family. Online condolences may be sent to www.chapmans-mortuary.com.

