DOROTHY MAE SUMMERS, 92, of Huntington, died Sunday, November 21, 2021, in Home Sweet Huntington Assisted Living Facility. She was born June 14, 1929, in Frame, W.Va., a daughter of the late Lewis Waitman and Stella Bonham Summers. In addition to her parents, one brother, Walter Lewis Summers Sr., and a nephew, Walter “Wally” Lewis Summers Jr., preceded her in death. She retired from Remco Sales and Services as the office manager and was a member of VFW Post 9738 Ladies Auxiliary. Survivors include one nephew and his fiancée, Mike Summers and Gabriela Garza; and a special friend, Karen Thompson, all of Huntington. Funeral services will be conducted noon Monday, November 29, 2021, at Chapman’s Mortuary with Jerry Lake officiating. Burial will follow in Ridgelawn Memorial Park. Friends may call one hour prior to service time Monday at the funeral home. Online condolences may be sent to www.chapmans-mortuary.com.

